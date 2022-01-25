Shrimp migrations in Argentine Sea to be monitored

The Mar del Plata-based National Institute for Fisheries Research and Development (Inidep), began the campaign aimed at establishing the migrations of shrimp (Pleoticus muelleri) in the Argentine Sea.

The privately-financed campaign will be headed by chief scientist Paula Moriondo Danovaro. Speciments previously captured and tagged are to be released back into the ocean at parallel 42°00'S. The research will also focus on the specimens' growth, it was reported.

“The study of the migrations of marine organisms helps to know and understand the life cycle of fishery resources, essential to suggest appropriate management measures for the fishery,” Inidep said in a statement.

In addition, the creation of an effective resource management plan depends, in part, on detailed knowledge of the movement pattern of the species, especially in those that take place in more than one administrative jurisdiction, the researchers also explained.

“Today, with the increase in commercially important concentrations north of the 41º00'S parallel and with the presence of large shrimp in the Buenos Aires platform, it is important to know their origin, by virtue of determining the origin of said concentrations”, the Inidep document went on.

The final objective of the shrimp tagging plan is, through the recapture of tagged specimens by the commercial fleet, to identify the migratory routes of shrimp, tagged and released in parallel 42°00'S and the estimation of the growth rates of individuals.

The Inidep made an agreement with Argentine Federal Shrimp Owners (ALFA) for the financing of the scientific campaign.

“It is the first time that this business group will provide resources to carry out such relevant studies for the Argentine fishing sector,” it was reported.

(Source: Telam)