Chávez's daughter praises CFK in Tegucigalpa

27th Thursday, January 2022 - 20:53 UTC

Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner and María Gabriela Chávez Contreras, daughter of the late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chávez Frías, met Wednesday at the National University of Honduras, where the former Argentine head of state delivered a speech under the title “Peoples always return”.

“I love you, Cris… It is always so beautiful to meet,” Chávez Contreras posted on Instagram as she called her friend “A huge woman.”

Cristina Kirchner's speech sparked controversy for its critical view against the Organization of American States (OAS), Kirchner addressed the issue of the 2009 coup which toppled then President Manuel Zelaya from office with the multilateral agency turned a blind eye. “In the same way that military coups were financed in the 20th century, judicial coups are beginning to be financed in Latin America,” CFK said.

She also warned Xiomara Castro (Zelaya's wife) new role as President of Honduras will not be easy because the macho culture still prevails: ”It is not easy to be a female president because there are still in our society, among our colleagues, a patriarchal attitude that we call machismo.”

US Vice President Kamala Harris, also the first woman in her country to reach such a high office, also attended Castro's inauguration. She and Castro held a private meeting after the ceremony.

CFKs delegation to Tegucigalpa for Castro's inauguration included Senator -and former President- Adolfo Rodríguez Saá and Elizabeth Gómez Alcorta, current Minister for Women, Gender and Diversity, among other dignataries. The delegation is due back Friday morning.