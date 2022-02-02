Argentina's deal with IMF will get through Congress, House Speaker says

President Fernández picked Deputy Germán Martínez from the province of Santa Fe to replace Máximo Kirchner as majority leader

Argentina's Lower House Speaker Sergio Massa Tuesday said the ruling Frente de Todos (Everybody's Front - FdT) remained united and guaranteed the recent agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will get through Congress.

Massa made those remarks after Deputy Máximo Kirchner resigned his position as majority leader citing discrepancies with President Alberto Fernández regarding the IMF deal. Massa also ruled out any breakup among FdT lawmakers. Massa also underlined that Máximo's resignation letter specifically pointed out the bloc was united “beyond the nuances that may exist around one topic or another.”

”Máximo (Kirchner) did an enormous job, he has a personality and a well-earned political leadership,“ Massa added. He also pointed out that whoever picked the baton as majority leader would have to take it from where Máximo left off.

”I have a very good relationship with Máximo, today I spoke with him several times, yesterday too,“ he added, while stressing that ”one thing is the internal discussion that a government coalition may have and another is the issues on which the country is at stake. In that we have to have a view of statesmen,“ Massa went on.

Regarding the IMF deal, Massa explained there needed to be a memorandum of understanding first followed by ”an endorsement from parliament.“

Later Tuesday President Alberto Fernández picked Deputy Germán Martínez from the province of Santa Fe to replace Máximo Kirchner as majority leader. Fernández made up his mind after conferring with Massa, it was reported.

Martínez is said to be very close to former Defense Minister Agustín Rossi, and a staunch supporter of the Government's agreement with the IMF. The Deputy defines himself as a ”Kirchnerist and a Peronist, without contradiction.”

The Santa Fe deputy is reportedly alligned with the National Current of Militancy, a Kirchnerist group led by Rossi and which also features ministers Jorge Taiana (Defense) and Daniel Filmus (Science).