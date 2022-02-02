Brazil's STF urges Bolsonaro to respect democratic institutions

Brazil's Supreme Federal Court (STF) Chief Justice Luis Fux Tuesday demanded President Jair Bolsonaro to stop acting against democracy.

In his speech marking the opening of the 2022 judicial year, Fux underlined the importance of not repeating the attacks on the STF carried out by Bolsonaro in September of 2021 when the head of state announced he was not going to respect court rulings against him.

“This Supreme Court, guardian of the Constitution, summons Brazilians so that the electoral year is marked by stability and tolerance because there is no more spaces for actions against the democratic regime and for violence against public institutions,” Fux said in his speech.

On September 7, 2021, when Brazil celebrated 199 years of independence, Bolsonaro followers called for the dissolution of both Congress and the STF through “military intervention.”

Meanwhile, speaking on behalf of Brazil's Lawyers, Felipe Santa Cruz said “we will be vigilant“ so that nothing threatens the October elections, their results, or those elected. Santa Cruz also said he trusted the STF would maintain ”the mission of fighting fake news, hate speech, [and] the attempt to spread lies about electronic ballot boxes.” Santa Cruz handed over the presidency of the Lawyers Guild to Beto Simonetti for the 2022-2025 period.

The STF in investigating Bolsonaro in several cases related to the destabilization of the constitutional system, disclosure of confidential documentation and the dissemination of false information regarding the 2018 elections.

Last week, Bolsonaro refused to testify before STF Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who is investigating him for disclosing confidential documents.

Bolsonaro was invited to attend the ceremony launching the judicial year Tuesday but he did not show up. Instead, he traveled to São Paulo to meet with mayors of the municipalities affected by the floods, where at least 24 deaths have been recorded since Saturday.