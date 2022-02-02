PAHO says 255 babies do not make it past their first month in the region every day

Access to quality care is essential to the survival of newborns, PAHO said

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) Tuesday said 255 babies under a month old died in Latin America and the Caribbean every day, while 7 out of every 1,000 newborns do not even reach that age.

According to the PAHO data, 1.7 babies in Aruba, 2.3 in Cuba, 18 in the Dominican Republic and 32 in Haiti failed to live past their first month due to preventable causes.

PAHO's Latin American Perinatology Center (CLAP) has therefore launched a campaign on newborn care during the first 28 days of life, a time when they are at greatest risk of dying, it was announced.

“Universal access of mothers and newborns to timely and quality care, as well as the participation of families in the care of babies, are essential for their survival and prosperity,” said PAHO regional adviser Dr. Pablo Durán in a statement.

Under the motto “28 days, time to care and love”, the organization aims to increase the skills and self-confidence of parents and relatives of babies and to make health professionals aware of the importance of good practices to reduce mortality among newborns.

Good practices include skin-to-skin contact, exclusive breastfeeding, keeping the umbilical cord clean and dry, as well as administering vitamin K at birth.

The organization will share 28 key messages and testimonials related to newborn care each day on February 28, and will launch an app with information aimed at parents, caregivers and health professionals with advice on caring for babies, it was announced.

PAHO will also release a document with technical recommendations to implement policies that improve the health of newborns in the region of the Americas.