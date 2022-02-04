Argentine navy rescues stranded Russian scientific vessel in Antarctica

“Professor Logachev” was stranded next to the Polish station Arctowski

An Argentine Navy vessel from the Antarctic Combined Patrol shared with Chile, and currently on duty, helped to rescue the Russian scientific vessel “Professor Logachev”, which was stranded and with no self-propulsion at Lasserre Bay, next to the Polish Antarctic Station Arctowski in King George Island.

The Argentine Defense ministry reported that ARA Bahía Agradable, originally one of four Russian oil rig supply vessels with icebreaking capacity, was involved in the operation early Wednesday, and following a technical and environmental review of “Logachev” conditions, pulled her out and is now towing her.

Operations were coordinated from Ushuaia Search and Rescue Center, which got in touch with ARA “Bahia Agradable” sailing some 50 nautical miles from the incident's position, where it arrived at 04:30 in the morning.

Logachev and her 29 crew members, including 12 scientists were then rescued, prior to verifying damages to the vessel and no fuel spills.

ARA Bahia Agradable is part of the PANC XXIII operation which jointly with the Chilean navy for over two decades provide search, rescue, maritime salvage, pollution control operations to ensure navigation and human lives, south of parallel 60 S, in compliance with the Antarctic Treaty.