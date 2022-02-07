A former president and a former finance minister reach Costa Rica's runoff

7th Monday, February 2022 - 20:26 UTC Full article

Former Finance Minister Chaves suprisingly made it through to the second round

Former Costa Rican President José María Figueres of the National Liberation Party (center-right) Figueres won Sunday's first round of this year's elections but failed to secure a decisive majority, due to which he will need to take on former Finance Minister Rodrigo Chaves, of the Democratic Social Progress party (center) at the April 3 runoff.

The 67-year-old former head of state (1994-1998) garnered 27.29% of the votes, while Chaves (60), who served as finance minister during one year under incumbent President Carlos Alvarado, took 16.6%.

“We won this first round by a robust margin and that also gives us a huge responsibility. Tomorrow we will continue the tireless work for the final victory on April 3,” said Figueras.

Chaves, who ran on a ticket from the Social Democratic Progress Party founded in 2018, highlighted the new political force's performance: ”We are going to a second round, yes, the new party, the youngest of this campaign , but we are going to leave behind the fires, the conflict, the sterile confrontation, and I beg you to work together to create consensus to reorient the course of the country and relaunch prosperity.”

Evangelical preacher Fabricio Alvarado, who four years ago made it to the runoff, came in third with 14.93% of the votes.

A total 25 candidates competed in Sunday's elections, which had a turnout of around 60%.

The candidates have promised to improve Costa Rica's economy, which depends heavily on tourism and has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. The winner will be inaugurated May 8 for the 2022-2026 period.

Lineth Saborío of the Christian Social Unity party took 12.43% of the votes and Eli Feinzaig of the Progressive Liberal Party came in fifth with 12.21%.

In his speech, Figueres also said “we have our doors open for” other political parties who wished to join him in his quest “to reform this country that we love so much.” He also vowed to defend the rights of Costa Rican women, guaranteeing “all rights for all people.”

Chaves too wanted to bring voters of the other parties to join forces with him for the runoff and called “people of good will to work with us.”