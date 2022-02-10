Prince of Wales has COVID-19... again

The Prince of Wales had already suffered from COVID-19 in March 2020

The 73-year-old Prince Charles of Wales Thursday tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time, the Office of the heir to the British throne announced. His Royal Highness had already been infected early into the pandemic.

“This morning The Prince of Wales has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating,” the Prince's official Twitter account read. page said.

“HRH is deeply disappointed not to be able to attend today’s events in Winchester and will look to reschedule his visit as soon as possible,” the posting went on.

He was originally scheduled to attend an event in Winchester, in southwestern England, to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of his mother, Queen Elizabeth.

The prince had said in December he and Camilla had both received booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

Although the Prince had met recently with his mother, the monarch was reportedly not displaying any symptoms.

On Wednesday, the prince attended a reception for the British Asian Trust where he was pictured chatting to other guests, including British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak.

Charles previously tested positive for the virus in March 2020 when he said he had been “lucky” to have suffered only mild symptoms. He spent seven days in self-isolation at his Birkhall home in Scotland before resuming his duties. Charles's son Prince William also contracted COVID-19 shortly after his father in 2020.

The Duchess of Cornualles was still performing engagements in London Thursday. She said she was “very, very honored” and “very touched” by Elizabeth publicly stating her desire that Charles's second wife should become Queen Consort when he becomes king.

The Prince's new infection comes at a time when the British Government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson is reportedly planning to lift all COVID-19 restrictions.