Brazil: Lula celebrates PT's 42 years of fighting social inequality

12th Saturday, February 2022 - 10:20 UTC Full article

The Workers' Party stands against Brazil's subservience to foreign interests

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva Friday celebrated the Workers' Party (PT) 42nd anniversary and stressed his will to change Brazil following the Oct. 2 elections, when he is favored to return to the Planalto Palace.

“It is with great pride and joy that we celebrate another anniversary of this party that we founded to give a voice to the Brazilian people,” Lula said as he highlighted the historic achievements of the organization.

The former head of state also stressed the need for his political force to return to the presidency in order to safeguard welfare and social stability, because the PT has always fought to overcome social inequality in the country.

“Unfortunately, the Workers' Party reaches 42 years of age at a particularly sad moment in Brazilian history, which denies all the gains we have achieved in these four decades of struggle,” Lula went on.

“We founded the PT to combat inequalities, income concentration, inflation, or unemployment, or economic backwardness, [and] the subservience of Brazil to foreign interests,” he added.

Lula also pointed out unity was essential for a world with love, and where the entire population enjoys the same rights; which would also be essential for the fight against COVID-19, a pandemic which has so far taken the lives of more than 630,000 Brazilians, “due to the denial of science by the current government of Jair Bolsonaro.”

“Jesus Christ taught us the best lesson of all: To love one another. Love is at the base of all religions and in most cultures. Why then do we insist so much on not loving each other for a few years?,” Lula added on social media.

“The PT needs to govern again, show that the working class knows how to take care of this country better than anyone, that our people have at least three meals a day, have quality education and health, work with a decent salary and a formal contract,” the former president also stressed.