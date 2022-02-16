Rio de Janeiro heavy storm leaves at least 23 dead

Petrópolis hosts the summer palace of the former Brazilian imperial family

Authorities in the Brazilian city of Petropolis in the State of Rio de Janeiro Tuesday reported at least 23 people had died and hundreds had been evacuated from their homes due to heavy rains and subsequent flooding in the city's mountainous area.

Relief teams fear the death toll might increase over the next few hours, it was reported. The rainfall has caused floods in the streets, landslides and power and water cuts.

President Jair Bolsonaro has sent a message of support to the victims. The head of state is currently in Moscow to meet his Russian colleague Vladimir Putin.

”We are sending all the help. Tomorrow, starting at 6:00 a.m. (local time), everyone is going to send equipment and machinery here so that we can attend to the population as quickly as possible and reduce the terrible impact of these rains,“ Rio de Janeiro Governor Cláudio Castro said.

”I'll be back next Friday and, although far away, we remain committed to helping others. God comfort the families of the victims,” Bolsonaro posted on Twitter.

Residents of the risk areas are being directed to support points after precipitations reached 126 millimeters in just one hour and 25.8 centimetres in three hours - almost as much as during the previous 30 days combined.

Over 180 relief operatives have been deployed in the area, it was reported by the State's Fire Department.

Footage posted on social media showed cars and houses being dragged away by landslides and water swirling through the city of Petropolis and neighbouring districts.

Petrópolis is 68 km from the city of Rio de Janeiro which hosts the summer palace of the former Brazilian imperial family, now the Brazilian Imperial Museum.