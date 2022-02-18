Uruguayan President promised new investments by Argentine group

Goldvarg stressed the importance of locally produced content

Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou met this week with representatives from the Argentine Grupo Werthein to discuss further developments and investments in the country, it was reported.

“The meeting with President Lacalle was extremely pleasant, very welcoming, as is the president's style. We felt super comfortable, very well received and it was a pleasure to be able to discuss the vision of the economy, the vision of social development and to be able to share all our future visions of how to contribute to the economic and social development of this beautiful country that we have enjoyed so well. has received,“ Mariana Goldvarg, CEO of Vrio, one of the group’s firms, was quoted by the Montevideo Portal website as saying.

“We started off by discussing Vrio’s international presence, our company which hosts the Directv, Sky and Directv Go brands,” she went on.

We are present in 13 countries and we let the president see our intentions to make sustained investments in technological development, which helps spread knowledge, education and entertainment to all parts of the country,” she added.

“We have a very strong presence in general in the Latin American region, both in the cities and in the suburban parts and in the interior regions of the countries supported by our satellite technology. We are going to make recognized investments in everything that extends connectivity and we are going to strongly push our Escuela + program, which is social support with corporate social responsibility that extends education and connectivity to all educational points in the country,” an initiative whioch was welcomed by Lacalle, Goldvarg also pointed out.

Vrio Chairman Darío Werthein also announced a development strategy through ”a strong investment planned at a regional level to improve transmissions via streaming.“ He also explained ”content will be produced locally in order to preserve and strengthen the country's culture.”

“We intend to strengthen diversity in Latin America and the Caribbean through quality content produced locally and for the region. In the same way, we are working on an investment plan in technology and infrastructure that allows that exclusive content that is and will continue to be distinctive of our brand, to reach users with high quality and definition,” he went on.

The company also stressed the importance of the Escuela+ program which is carried out in 616 schools throughout Uruguay through the use of technological resources in alliance with the Department of Rural Education.

“We are going to make investments in developing regional content because one of the fundamental pillars of our strategy is to accompany, not only with international content, high caliber sports, but also the development of regional cultures in each of the countries in which we operate, with which Uruguay will not be the exception. We are large employers in this country and our commitment is to be able to recognize each of the regionalities and the content that is relevant to each part of the country”, Goldvarg said.

