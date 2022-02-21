British Queen has “mild symptoms” after positive COVID-19 test

Prince Charles and his wife have both tested positive for coronavirus as well

Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for COVID-19, Buckingham Palace announced Sunday. However, the 95-year-old monarch was said to be having “mild” symptoms, similar to those from a common cold.

The Queen had been with her eldest son, Prince Charles, on February 8, two days before he tested positive for coronavirus.

Buckingham Palace said Her Majesty would “follow the appropriate directives” and the Queen's office admitted the monarch was fully vaccinated against the disease.

The Queen's health does have an impact on the future of the British monarchy after two major scandals: Prince Andrew settled a civil suit for sexual assault in New York and London police announced an investigation into honors granted to Saudi millionaire in alleged exchange for donations Prince Charles' Foundation.

Last Wednesday the Queen welcomed Commander General Eldon Millar, in charge of the link between the monarch and the armed forces, as well as his predecessor Rear Admiral James Macleod at Windsor Castle. A video of that meeting showed her standing welcoming both soldiers, smiling, with a cane in her hands. “As you can see, I can't move,” she indicated, pointing to her left foot or leg. The scene has caused nationwide concern, according to reports.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson wished the Queen a “speedy recovery and a speedy return to radiant health” in a tweet.

Last Monday (Feb. 14) the Duchess of Cornualles (and future Queen Consort) announced that she too had tested positive for coronavirus.

Following health problems in October, the Queen's appearances became rare, but she had resumed public duties in recent weeks. She has a diplomatic reception at Windsor scheduled for March 2, and a Commonwealth ceremony on March 14.