Chilean fishermen want “Ministry of the Sea” created

21st Monday, February 2022 - 10:01 UTC Full article

Will Boric lend an ear to artisan fishermen?

Non-industrial fishermen in the Chilean city of Osorno have requested President-elect Gabriel Boric to create a Ministry of the Sea and insisted on the need to change the Fisheries Law so as to eliminate trawling.

National Confederation of Artisanal Fishermen leader Luis Adue stressed that the mwasures sought would allow the legalization of the work of those who today do it irregularly, because out of some 700 sea workers in Osorno, only 250 “at most” are properly registered.

Establishing a “Ministry of the Sea”, and once and for all modifying the Fisheries Law, appears as another demand that, according to Adue, urgently needs to be addressed by assuming the negative effects of trawling.

“Hoping that the new authorities comply with what has been offered, such as the Ministry of the Sea, also eliminate or repeal or modify the Fisheries Law. That is one of the specific issues. Not only here in the region but in the country, eliminate trawling,” he stated.

The leader of Chile's non-indistrial fishermen said the activity needed the Government's attention due to the importance it has for the economy.

Boric, who is due to take office March 11, will be largely favored by the fact that outgoing President Sebastián Piñera's approval ratings are even below of those of former dictator Augusto Pinochet, according to a study published during the weekend.

Only 15% rated Piñera's last 4 years as “good”, while Pinochet reached 22% at the end of his presidency.

Piñera identifies himself with wealthy Capitalist industries, while Adue's group represents the craftsmanship of men at work, a tradition which is jeopardized by industrial trends.