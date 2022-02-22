Russia recognizes independence of Ukrainian rogue provinces

22nd Tuesday, February 2022 - 09:55 UTC Full article

Putin's troops have moved in to help keep Kiev from trying to recover the territories

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has officially started after President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognizing the independence of the rogue provinces of Donetsk and Lugansk.

”I believe it is necessary to take this long overdue decision. I immediately recognize the independence and sovereignty of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Lugansk People’s Republic (DPR and LPR),“ Putin explained.

He also asked the Federal Assembly to back his decision and ratify the treaties on friendship with DPR and LPR leaders, Denis Pushilin and Leonid Pasechnik, and signed with them the treaties on friendship, cooperation and mutual aid between Russia and both republics.

Russian troops reportedly moved into these two territories to repel any movement from Kiev to recover them.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has officially asked Western powers for help, while ther United States called ”for an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council“ to ”demand that Russia respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, a member state of the United Nations,“ US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield explained.

”The Kremlin's actions today [Monday] are a rejection to the Minsk Accords,“ she added.

”Russia's announcement“ about recognizing the independence of the Donbas rogue provinces ”is nothing more than theater, apparently designed to create a pretext for a new invasion of Ukraine,“ she went on.

”We must all stay with Ukraine in the face of this brazen attempt to usurp their sovereign territory,“ the US diplomat elaborated.

”Moscow's actions threaten the international order which, since World War II, has upheld the principle that one country cannot unilaterally redraw another country's borders,“ she also pointed out as she explained that as per the UN Charter all members must respect” that principle.

US President Joseph Biden also announced he has ordered effective measures taken against Russia. “I have signed an executive order to deny Russia any opportunity to take advantage of its flagrant violations of international law. We continue to consult with allies and partners, including Ukraine, on the next steps,” Biden explained. His decision bans all US investments and financial activities in the Donbas rogue provinces.

Zelensky has reportedly been asked to move from Kiev to the safer Lviv, in western Ukraine, while the White House considers other measures to stabilize oil and gas prices in the event of a further deterioration of tensions in Ukraine with Russia, which may now cut down global exports.