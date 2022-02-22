Russian Council ratifies treaties with rogue Ukrainian provinces

The agreements will run for 10 years and will be regularly automatically extended for five more years.

The Council of the Russian Federation voted unanimously Tuesday to ratify President Vladimir Putin's decree recognizing the independence of the rogue Ukrainian provinces of Donetsk and Lugansk as well as the agreements on friendship, cooperation, and mutual assistance signed with the new self-proclaimed people's republics.

The documents are identical and were signed by each new country leader -Leonid Pasechnik (LPR) and Denis Pushilin (DPR) respectively- in addition to Putin.

As per these documents, Russia and the rogue provinces, still not fully recognized worldwide as independent nations “will build their relations as friendly states, being consistently guided by the principles of mutual respect of their sovereignty and territorial integrity and peaceful resolution of any disagreements” and based on the principles of equality and non-interference.

According to the documents, the borders of the DPR and LPR “will be protected jointly by the agreeing sides based on the interests of their security and peace and stability.” Separate agreements will be concluded for this issue.

The treaties also aim to protect the ethnic, linguistic, cultural, and religious identity of minorities. DPR and LPR citizens will be eligible to hold Russian passports in accordance with existing legislation. Additional agreements are to be signed regarding dual citizenship, it was announced.

Russia will also take measures to maintain the financial and banking systems of the DPR and LPR, based on the fact that the legal tender on their territory is the Russian ruble.

Civil and tax legislation and well as the pensions system are to be unified.

Federation Council Deputy Speaker Konstantin Kosachev insisted these documents are not tantamount to war with Western powers as long as it depends on Russia.

“Today’s decision that we have to take [the ratification of treaties], as well as yesterday’s one by the president to recognize the two republics, is a key factor for de-escalating tensions in the region, it is the protection of people from a full-blown war, which will not break out. At least, as long as it depends on Russia,” the senator said.

