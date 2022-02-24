Chile's Constitution to include abortion and sexual rights?

24th Thursday, February 2022 - 22:54 UTC Full article

The Fundamental Rights Committee also passed the inclusion of native peoples in the media

A Committee within Chile's Constitutional Convention Wednesday greenlighted a set of articles granting sexual and reproductive rights, which will now be put up for a plenum approval to be added to the country's new Fundamental Law.

The new provisions articles would guarantee individuals their right to pregnancy, to a voluntary interruption thereof while childbirth and maternity would be protected by law.

The Constitutional Convention's Fundamental Rights Committee also by a large majority an article that establishes the right to decide freely about the body, sexuality and the interruption of pregnancy.

The initiative was approved on the Committee by 24 votes in favor, eight against and only one abstention. It will be now up to be voted upon in plenum.

The issue concerns the individual's right to decide freely about their bodies, the exercise of their sexuality, reproduction, pleasure, contraception and the free interruption of pregnancy.

In addition to holding these rights, Chileans shall also have access to a comprehensive sexual education if the provisions are finally passed.

Chile's new constitution will be among the first in the world to be based from a gender-oriented perspective.

The Fundamental Rights Committee also passed a number of provisions regarding personal liberty and security, particularly regarding freedom opf speech and also the inclusion of native peoples in the media.