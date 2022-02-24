Mexico the most lethal country for journalists: six dead in less than two months

The victim is television host and model Michelle Perez Tadeo, known as Michell Simon, who was found dead south of the capital, Mexico City, authorities said.

Mexico the most lethal country to work as a journalist reported this week the sixth death of one of its members so far this year. According to media protection agencies stats, last year the number was 7 or 9, (depending on if the person was killed while on duty), and 47 in the last five years.

In this case the victim is Mexican television host and model Michelle Perez Tadeo, known as Michell Simon, who was found dead south of the capital, Mexico City, authorities said.

The Attorney General's Office of Mexico City reported that her body was found, wrapped in sheets, by workers fighting a fire on the Picacho-Ajusco highway. Police have conducted inspections and interviews with witnesses at the scene, police spokesman Ulices Lara Lopex said on Twitter.

Authorities, who did not give a cause of death, said they were working on different lines of investigation.

Relatives and friends of the journalist, who was originally from the southern state of Veracruz, reported her as missing last Friday. Her murder would make her the sixth media worker to be killed in Mexico this year.

Media protection groups and activists say criminal groups and drug gangs, as well as corrupt officials, upset by reporters' work are suspected of carrying out many of the killings.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Monday that the number of journalists killed in Mexico this year was concerning.

“I join those calling for greater accountability and protections for Mexican journalists. My heart goes out to the loved ones of those who gave their lives for the truth,” Mr Blinken said in the message on Twitter.

Journalists in the northern border city of Tijuana held protests last week to urge President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to bring to end violence towards media workers. The Mexican president on taking office three years ago promised more protection for journalism and an end to the list of killings, but so far circumstances have only confirmed Mexico as the most lethal country for this noble profession.