Kyiv to capitulate any time soon, according to western media

25th Friday, February 2022 - 09:50 UTC Full article

The UK has reportedly offered President Volodymyr Zelensky to set up in London his government in exile

The United States military sources have warned Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, was about to capitulate any time as Russian forces marched onto the country for allegedly refusing to recognize the independence of the eastern rogue provinces of Donetsk and Lugansk.

According to press reports, Ukrainian authorities are in no position to deny those allegations, given the military achievements by Russian forces in the first days of engagement. Kyiv is expected to fall within three to four days, with the Ukrainian government following suit in roughly a week, Newsweek has printed citing US and Ukrainian sources.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov said earlier Thursday that his country's troops had advanced toward Kherson and cleared the North Crimean Canal, restoring water flow to the Crimean Peninsula.

The Russian forces, nearly 200,000 strong, within hours of their multi-front entry into Ukraine rushed to the gates of Kyiv, taking control of the Hostomel military airport, about forty kilometers from the capital.

The area of the Chernobyl power plant, on the border with Belarus, immediately ended up in Russian hands. The world's condemnation came immediately afterward and almost unanimously, with the strong exception of China.

Meanwhile, NATO has called for “urgent Article 4 consultations,” which has placed all of Europe on the brink of a full-scale war.

“A new iron curtain has fallen with the civilized world,” Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky said, while reports that London has offered him to welcome his government in exile were known, as Ukraine seems to be on the verge of capitulation and scores of Ukrainians were said to be trying to leave the country by land, mainly westbound.

“All bordering states have plans to immediately take in refugees from Ukraine,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

Moscow claims to have destroyed 83 military targets, including 11 airstrips, a naval base, and three command centers. Strong explosions and clashes were recorded in Odesa, Kharkiv, Mariupol, Lviv, and Kyiv. Missiles -over 100, according to the Pentagon- were launched from Belarus, where President Alexander Lukashenko swears his troops are not currently involved in the invasion.

Ukrainian casualties counting both soldiers and civilians have reached 57, while Lugansk and Donetsk militias make their way towards Mariupol, it was reported, as more than 200 attacks in twelve hours have spread throughout the country amid a dramatic disproportion of forces. Western intelligence recognizes “total air superiority” over Kyiv.

Kyiv has imposed martial law and a curfew, in addition to calling on civilians to report to recruitment posts to defend the city. Blood donations for wounded soldiers have also been requested.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has openly announced his goal was to “denazify” the country, which is tantamount to toppling President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Western powers, in the meantime, have taken up retaliatory financial and economic measures against Russia and some of its prominent and wealthy citizens and banned Russian carrier Aeroflot from serving European and US airports.