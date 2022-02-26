The Ukraine flag proudly flies alongside the Falklands flag

26th Saturday, February 2022 - 10:05 UTC Full article

The flag of Ukraine will be lowered on Monday

This Friday, members of the Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly raised the flag of Ukraine in Stanley. The people and the government of the Falkland Islands stand with the people of Ukraine at this time. The Ukraine flag proudly flies alongside the Falklands flag.

MLA Teslyn Barkman said she was proud to raise the Ukrainian flag alongside the Falklands flag.

Self determination, the freedom to choose your future is a human right, and the Falklands people stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine

In Gibraltar it was also decided the flag of Ukraine will fly from No 6 Convent Place this weekend, as a mark of solidarity of the government and people of Gibraltar with the people of Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression.

Gibraltar condemns the unforgivable and unprecedented actions by Russia in the strongest of terms. Gibraltar’s thoughts and prayers are with the Government and people of Ukraine at this dark hour.

The flag of Ukraine will be lowered on Monday 28th February 2022.