Argentine ice cream parlor halts sale of Russian cream flavor

28th Monday, February 2022 - 20:14 UTC Full article

Customers were surprised when they saw the sign, but they supported the initiative.

An ice cream parlor in the Argentine city of Córdoba has decided to temporarily suspend the sale of the “Russian cream” flavor to protest against Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. The unusual attitude quickly went viral.

A branch of the local Caseratto chain in the Cerro de las Rosas neighborhood explained “it is a grain of sand to contribute, in rejection of what Russia is doing at this time.”

The business owner also placed a sign in front of the store telling clients what to expect. “Sorry for the inconvenience. The sale of the Russian Cream flavor is temporarily suspended. Thank you very much.“

“The decision is purely personal,” José Lutri told reporters. “I am just one more human being living in this world and it seems to me an injustice that a few decide on the lives of the rest,” he added.

“There is a worldwide repudiation of different associations. I do not belong to any of them, but it is a grain of sand to contribute, in rejection of what Russia is doing at this time,” he stressed.

He added customers were surprised when they saw the sign, but they support the initiative.

”If football players are asking not to play against Russia, if the bands are not going to play and I have a taste of ice cream, I want to express my repudiation of the war,” Lutri went on.