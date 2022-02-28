CFK decries double standards within UN Security Council regarding Ukraine and Falklands/Malvinas

28th Monday, February 2022 - 20:55 UTC Full article

Under her presidency, Argentina supported Ukraine against Russia’s annexation of Crimea

Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner (CFK) Sunday said Western powers had double standards when addressing the Ukraine crisis. The former head of state (2007-2015) recalled that in 2014 -under her presidency-, Argentina supported Kyiv against Russia’s annexation of the Crimean peninsula by force.

She explained her government reached that decision based on the “principle of territorial integrity,” which is “a pillar of international law.”

But when it came down to the Falklands/Malvinas question, the Western powers accepted the 2013 referendum whereby the Islanders almost unanimously agreed to remain a British Overseas Territory. CFK was also critical of the unequal status of countries within the United Nations Security Council, where some countries have permanent seats plus veto powers, while others just play temporary roles.

“Does anyone think that with these privileges and applying or not applying international law as it suits the powerful countries of the world, we are taking care of global security and world peace?” CFK wondered.

CFK also published screenshots of her 2014 postings in which she described her stance regarding the border dispute between Russia and Ukraine. “Respect for international law together with the truth and coherence between ideas and actions do not seem to be attributes of global powers,” she said. “I still think the same,” CFK stressed.

The former head of state recalled that back in 2014 Argentina held a temporary seat on the UN Security Council. On March 15 of that year, the United States submitted a draft urging world governments not to recognize the result of the referendum for the independence of Crimea scheduled for March 16. The draft was Ok’d by 13 of the 15 member countries of the Security Council, Argentina among them.

“In other words: Argentina supported Ukraine based on the principle of territorial integrity, a pillar of international law. Russia, one of the five permanent members with the right to veto, exercised this privilege and spoke against it. China abstained,” CFK explained.

Later in her statement, CFK underlined the double standard of world powers “in terms of international law when making decisions” and recalled “Malvinas and the Kelpers referendum.”

The Argentine VP also highlighted “the anachronism of the UN Security Council that continues, since the 2nd World War, without changing the status quo of the victorious countries that granted themselves permanent seats with the right to veto and the rest of the countries, temporary chairs and a testimonial vote.”