Argentina asks for the resumption of flights to the Falklands with stopover in Rio Gallegos

1st Tuesday, March 2022 - 22:59 UTC Full article

The flights were halted for reasons beyond Argentina's control, the note said

Argentina has requested the resumption of flights between the mainland and the Falkland Islands twice a month after the service carried out by LATAM Airlines was halted amid COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

The flight would depart from Punta Arenas in Chile and stop over at Río Gallegos, en route to Mount Pleasant.

Argentina's Foreign Ministry reportedly submitted a formal note to the British Embassy in Buenos Aires, Malvinas Secretary Guillermo Carmona announced Tuesday.

Argentina stressed that the interruption of air services due to COVID-19 was “beyond the control of the Argentine government, and” stemmed from the international context caused by the pandemic.

But after “almost two years” and with flights having returned to normal worldwide, the administration of President Alberto Fernández considered it “necessary and timely” to resume “the aforementioned regular air service, which would meet both the needs of the inhabitants of the islands and the inhabitants of the mainland, especially that of the relatives to visit the graves of their loved ones who have fallen in the [1982] conflict.”

“In order to deepen the connection with the Islands, since 2020 has the Argentine Government been proposing to the United Kingdom the reestablishment of direct regular air services between the Argentine mainland and the Malvinas Islands operated by Argentine companies,” the diplomatic document went on.

Argentina also recalled that ”during the month of December, the Argentine government offered two humanitarian flights from the Argentine mainland, with a national flag carrier, to the Malvinas Islands to address the air disconnection situation, in order to transport residents of the Malvinas Islands who needed to travel to other destinations to attend to personal formalities or visit their relatives (particularly Chilean residents, especially affected by the air restrictions),“ which had been turned down, due to which a ”lack of connection between the Malvinas Islands and the mainland persists.“

Argentina insisted the regular flight from Punta Arenas to the Falkland Islands with two monthly stopovers in Rio Gallegos was provided for ”in the Joint Declaration of Madrid of October 19, 1989, as well as in the Joint Declaration and Exchange of Notes of July 14, 1999.”

According to those treaties -Argentina claimed- the question of the flight is a matter to be dealt with exclusively between Argentina and the United Kingdom.