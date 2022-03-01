Chilean president-elect again condemns Russian invasion of Ukraine

Gabriel Boric will take office as Chile's next president on March 11

Chilean President-elect Gabriel Boric has again strongly condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and called on public opinion to watch and listen closely to the nine minutes message of Ukrainian president Volodimir Zelenski to the Russian people.

”From South America our support and solidarity to the Ukrainian people facing the unacceptable war of aggression from (president Vladimir) Putin“, said Boric who takes office next March 11 as president of Chile.

”Russia has opted for war to solve conflicts. From Chile we strongly condemn the invasion of Ukraine, the violation of its sovereignty and the illegitimate use of force. Our solidarity is with the victims, and the peace efforts“

In his speech Zelensky tells the Russian people Ukraine has never been a threat for Russia, in the past, not now or in the future.

”We want peace. But if anybody attempts to take our land, freedom, the lives of us and our children, then we will defend ourselves“.

”Today I tried a conversation with the president of Russia. The result was silence. Our main objective is peace in Ukraine and security for our people, our citizens. That is why we are prepared to talk with the whole world, including you, in different formats and places”