Queen Elizabeth back at work after defeating COVID-19

1st Tuesday, March 2022 - 22:51 UTC

The Queen had already spent Sunday afternoon with members of her family at Frogmore

Queen Elizabeth II took part in two engagements Tuesday, proving she was back “on the mend” from COVID-19 and very much alive, despite fake news saying she had passed away.

The monarch, 95, received in a virtual format the credentials from two new Ambassadors: Carles Jordana Madero from Andorra and Kedella Younous Hamidi, from Chad.

The Queen tested positive for COVID-19 Feb. 20, weeks after her eldest son and heir to the British throne, Charles of England, and her wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, became infected. At the time, a royal spokesman said the sovereign was experiencing mild symptoms similar to those of a cold.

After announcing her health condition, the Queen still performed some duties and even held telephone conversations with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, although she canceled other online engagements scheduled for Feb. 22, it was reported.

Elizabeth II has spent much of the pandemic lockdowns of the last two years at her Windsor Castle, outside London, where her health has been monitored by a team of people dubbed the “Majesty bubble”. her“.

”Her Majesty is on the mend,” a Buckingham Palace source told reporters Tuesday.

The Queen logged in for the virtual audiences from her desk at Windsor Castle to a conference screen at Buckingham Palace, it was reported.

Following Tuesday's engagements, the Queen is believed to have fully resumed her duties and carried on with the events scheduled for the coming days.

On Sunday, the monarch gave her clearest sign that she had beaten COVID-19 by meeting with family members at Frogmore on the Windsor estate—a place she often likes to walk her dogs. According to the Daily Mail, the Queen had spent the afternoon outdoors with Prince William, Duchess Kate, Princess Beatrice, and Beatrice’s baby daughter, Sienna.

Also Tuesday, Prince Charles revealed to well-wishers that his mother is feeling “much better.” At the same outing, the Prince of Wales also became the first senior member of the British royal family to directly comment on the war in Ukraine, calling Russia’s actions “unconscionable.” Charles attended a tribute for British politician David Amess—who died after a terror stabbing last October—and drew a parallel between his murder and the situation in Ukraine.

“What we saw in the terrible tragedy in Southend was an attack on democracy, on an open society, on freedom itself. We are seeing those same values under attack today in Ukraine in the most unconscionable way,” he said.