Argentina orders evacuation of Kyiv embassy

Argentine Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero Thursday announced his country was evacuating its embassy in Kyiv as the Russian onslaught keeps advancing towards Ukraine's capital.

Ambassador Elena Mikusinski, her daughter and other employees of the diplomatic headquarters first tried to head towards the border with Romania, but finally had to change their original plans and will now try to leave the country through Moldova.

“We have determined the evacuation of the embassy. Diplomatic personnel are located a few kilometers from the border with Moldova. They were on their way to Romania, but they had to change [course],” Cafiero told reporters at Casa Rosada.

Cafiero also explained Ukrainian authorities had established an 8-hour safe passage for diplomats “without a curfew.”

”We will be following the consular tasks from Poland and from Romania. Elena (Mukusinski), our ambassador, is with her daughter and with Consul Yusuf Saber. They are about to leave Ukraine,“ Cafiero added.

Regarding Argentine nationals still in Ukraine, Cafiero said that ”we have a record of all of them, we are in permanent communication with them, we continue working with all the Argentines who are there with the will to leave. We are bringing a mobile consulate to the border with Poland and also to Romania, which are the two possible exits that our compatriots have been using.“

”Our country followed the events and how they were changing. Argentina has a history of values that express its foreign policy as the defense of human rights. adhering to the principles of international law and the principles of the United Nations Charter, those values were always expressed in our diplomatic history. When tension started, Argentina asked to de-escalate it, this happened a week ago. When there was greater tension, we called for dialogue, to return to the pre-existing agreements. Then when the Russian army started military actions we rejected the use of force as a mechanism to solve conflicts. And later, when this went on for a long time, we condemned the invasion,“ Cafiero explained about actions taken by the Foreign Ministry.

He insisted that for Argentina ”the path is always that of peace.”