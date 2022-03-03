HMS Invincible battle Ensign will be displayed at Falklands' Museum

The flagship of the Task Force sent to recover and liberate the Falklands, HMS Invincible during her victorious return

Commodore Jonathan Lett and Chairman of the Falkland Islands Museum & National Trust, Mr Richard Cockwell OBE.

The battle Ensign from aircraft carriers HMS Invincible, which as the flagship of the Task Force sent to recover the Falklands Islands played a leading role in combating the Argentine occupation forces in the Islands, has made it to its new home, the Historic Dockyard Museum in Stanley.

HMS Invincible with her Sea Harriers and helicopters, was a main target for the Argentine Air Force but she managed to survive the attacks and had a decisive performance in the liberation of the occupied Islands.

Commodore Jonathan Lett, Commander of British Forces South Atlantic Islands, handed the Ensign to MLA Richard Cockwell OBE, chairman of the Falklands Museum and National Trust, and former MLA..

The Ensign which was donated by a former officer from HMS Invincible will be displayed with pride during the coming 1982 exhibition at the Museum launched in June 2022,.

Tim Morton an engineer on board the aircraft and now retired in the Caribbean island of Montserrat had received one of the three battle ensigns following the 1982 war and through Mike Pienkowski from the UK Overseas Territories Conservation Forum contacted the Museum's director Andrea Barlow, who gratefully accepted.

The Ensign was delivered to Richard Hyslop at the Falklands government office in London and later taken by Commander Lett