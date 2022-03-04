Non-Ukranian fighters to face criminal charges, Russian Army warns

“At best, they can expect to be prosecuted as criminals,” Konashenkov said. Photo: Reuters

As the Ukrainian President has called for fighters from all over the world to join his country's version of the International Brigades, Russia's Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov Thursday announced those “mercenaries” would not be entitled to prisoner-of-war (POW) status, if caught.

“I wish to make an official statement that none of the mercenaries the West is sending to Ukraine to fight for the nationalist regime in Kiev can be considered as combatants in accordance with international humanitarian law or enjoy the status of prisoners of war,” Konashenkov stressed.

“At best, they can expect to be prosecuted as criminals. We are urging all foreign citizens who may have plans to go and fight for Kiev’s nationalist regime to think a dozen times before getting on the way,” Konashenkov said.

He added that all acts of sabotage by these groups were being carried out with weapons provided by the West.“

”In the videos being spread by Ukrainian secret services for propaganda purposes as footage allegedly filmed by local civilians they prefer not to get in front of the cameras,“ he went on.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has expressed her support for citizens of her country joining Ukraine's ”foreign legion.”

“I do support that. The people of Ukraine are fighting for freedom and democracy not just for Ukraine - for all of Europe. If people want to support that struggle I support that,” Truss said last month.

“I think we have to face the hideous reality that diplomacy with (Vladimir) Putin was a charade,“ British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said. “The UK will do everything to support our friends in Ukraine,” he added.