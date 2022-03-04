Ukraine war: Humanitarian corridors agreed upon after 2nd round of talks

4th Friday, March 2022 - 09:30 UTC

Thursday's second round of talks between Russia and Ukraine in Belarus achieved very little regarding a possible ceasefire, but both parties have at least agreed to organize humanitarian corridors

According to media reports, both sides discussed military and humanitarian issues, as well as a future political settlement of the conflict.

The humanitarian corridors will be helpful to evacuate civilians stranded in the areas where military operations are still going on. In fact, while negotiators were discussing humanitarian matters, Russia hit Europe's largest nuclear power plant - Zaporiyia, in eastern Ukraine. Local brigades were able to put down the fire in the early hours of Friday, it was reported on Zaporiyia's Facebook page. Plant managers have said that nuclear safety is being guaranteed for now.

Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, who leads his country's team in Belarus, said “the positions were made absolutely clear ... On some of them, we managed to reach an understanding,” he said, noting that creating humanitarian corridors is “substantial progress.”

A third round of talks will be held shortly, according to press reports. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said “any talks” made sense.