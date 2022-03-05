A million dollars reward for the arrest of Vladimir Putin, offers a Russian banker

“I promise to pay a million dollars to any police officer who in complying with his constitutional duty, arrests Vladimir Putin on charges of 'war criminal'”

A Russian businessman living in the United States has offered a reward of a million dollars for the arrest of president Vladimir Putin, with the purpose of having him sentenced as a “war criminal.”

“I promise to pay a million dollars to any police officer who in complying with his constitutional duty, arrests Vladimir Putin on charges of 'war criminal' as defined in Russian law and International law”, said Alex Konanykhin on his Facebook account with a picture of Putin, like in the Far West films, “Reward, Dead or Alive”

Given 'the controversial content the publication was eliminated from the social network, according to Konanykhin, a ex-banker and close associate of former Russian president Boris Yeltsin.

However in another message he insists with the reward but without the picture of Putin.

“As an ethnic Russian it is my moral duty to contribute with 'de-nazification'. I will continue to help Ukraine in her heroic efforts to resist the assault by 'Putin's hoard'“, adds the Russian businessman.

”Putin is not the Russian president, since he took office as a consequence of a special operation to blow up apartment buildings in Russia, and later violated the constitution by eliminating free elections and killing or poisoning his opponents

Konanykhin started his business career by founding a private bank at the end of the Soviet regime, according to the Jerusalem Post, and has had turbulent relations with Russian authorities

In 1992 his companies were valued in US$ 300 million. But that same year he left Russia with his wife and seven years later he obtained political asylum in the US, where despite some financial shortcomings, he performed most of his business career.