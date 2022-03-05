Business Officer for the Falkland Islands Development Corporation

Jane Clarke has a long experience in marketing, PR and Branding to promote Falklands produce

The Falkland Islands Development Corporation. FIDC has announced the appointment of their new Business Engagement Officer, Jane Clarke, who took up this exciting new position on the 1st of March.

In her new role, Jane will be offering her expertise and experience in Marketing, PR and Branding to promote and support FIDC, clients and the subsidiary, Falkland Islands Meat Company. This is only the tip of the iceberg for Jane’s new role. She will also develop and deliver a series of bespoke training and coaching options addressing marketing, social media and customer service to FIDC clients and the wider community.

Acting Managing Director, Louise Ellis says, “FIDC are delighted to have Jane join us. Jane will provide PR and marketing advice to our clients and support FIDC in engaging with clients and stakeholders. Her knowledge, skills and enthusiasm will ensure that Jane is a valued member of the Business Development Team.”

Jane commented: “I am thrilled to be undertaking this new role within FIDC! I would be delighted to hear from you, you can e-mail me on communications@fidc.co.fk or call 27211. I am here to help.”