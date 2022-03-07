Chile excludes Russian companies from Latin America's largest Air and Space show

7th Monday, March 2022 - 09:29 UTC

The show, between April 5 and 10, attracts 400 companies from over fotry countries

The Chilean Ministry of Defense announced it will withdraw the invitation to all Russian companies which were scheduled to participate in the 2022 edition of the International Air and Space Show, the largest in Latin America.

”Because of the Russian aggression to Ukraine and which was condemned by Chile, the Ministry of Defense reports that the government of Chile has withdrawn the invitation to the Russian companies for their participation in the International Air and Space Show, FIDAE, points out the official release.

The event which is scheduled to take place in Chile from April 5 to 10, is expected to bring together over 400 companies linked to space technology as well as commercial, civil and defense air industry from over forty countries.

With this action Chile joins several other countries which have decided to exclude Russia from their national events as a clear rejection sign of the military attack ordered by president Vladimir Putin against Ukraine.