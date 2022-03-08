Argentina to welcome Ukrainian refugees

The Argentine government of President Alberto Fernández Tuesday announced it would be granting humanitarian visas to Ukrainian refugees fleeing their war-torn country.

The National Direction of Migration (DNM), an agency under the Ministry of the Interior, has provided for the entry and stay for humanitarian reasons in Argentina of Ukrainian citizens and their direct relatives, regardless of their nationality, “as a response to the crisis caused by the war conflict in that country.”

The measure is part of the human rights protection policies carried out by Argentina and aims at facilitating and guaranteeing the family reunification of Ukrainian citizens, it was explained.

DNM Chief Florencia Carignano's decision grants temporary protection status to Ukrainians and their direct relatives for up to 3 years, after which time beneficiaries may apply for permanent residence.

Article 23, subsection M, of Argentina's Migration Law 25.871 defines as temporary residents for humanitarian reasons all those who enter the country after invoking “reasons that justify, in the opinion of the National Direction of Migration, a special treatment.”

The DNM explained the measure sought to protect those who, despite not being refugees or asylum seekers, are temporarily unable to remain in or return to their country. Beneficiaries will also be spared from paying immigration fees due to their “state of vulnerability.”

Argentine Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero had announced last week in Geneva that Argentina was willing to receive Ukrainian citizens affected by the war.

Refugees are expected to be arriving soon, following Russia's decision to decree a temporary ceasefire Wednesday to open up humanitarian corridors in Ukraine.