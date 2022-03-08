Peru, UK further coordinate cooperation work

A fresh minister and an outgoing Ambassador went through the last details of mutual cooperation work ahead.

Peru's Economy Minister Oscar Graham and British Ambassador to Lima Kate Harrisson Monday held a meeting to coordinate the upcoming mutual projects, such as Reconstruction with Change and Bicentennial Schools, it was reported.

”The transfer of knowledge through the participation of the British government in projects with the Government to Government (G2G) modality was highlighted, as well as the installation of the Infrastructure Roundtable as a space for bilateral coordination,” Peruvian authorities said in a statement.

Oscar Miguel Graham Yamahuchi has been finance minister since February of 2022, after succeeding Pedro Francke in a series of ministerial reshufflings affecting the government of President Pedro Castillo Terrones.

Before his promotion, Graham was working at the MEF as General Director of Financial and Private Pension Markets. Graham studied Economic Engineering at the National University of Engineering (UNI), has a master's degree in Economics at Queen Mary University of London (UK), in addition to attending graduate school courses at the San Ignacio de Loyola University and Harvard Business School.

On the ministry's webpage, his resume read “Master in Economics with extensive experience at the highest level in the design and implementation of policies for the development of financial markets, pension system, promotion of financial inclusion and productive development”.

Among other highlights in his professional career, Graham has worked for almost five years at the Central Reserve Bank of Peru (BCRP) and has been a professor at the San Ignacio de Loyola and Esan universities.

During Monday's meeting, Graham also commended Harrison's work for her high spirit of collaboration in the fulfillment of the common objectives of both nations. The diplomat is about to finish her tenure as Ambassador to Peru.

Gavin Douglas Cook OBE has been appointed to replace Harrison as Her Majesty’s Ambassador to the Republic of Peru. He is to take up his appointment during April 2022.