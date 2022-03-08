Three UK Type 31 frigates for the Polish navy: a £1.4 billion deal

8th Tuesday, March 2022 - 09:10 UTC Full article

The deal comes at a time where NATO countries have increased their defense spending in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

British defense giant, Babcock has struck a £1.4 billion deal to supply Poland's Navy with three frigates based on the Royal Navy’s Type 31 design. The warships will be built in Polish shipyards.

The boost to the UK defense industry comes after defeating a rival bid from Germany’s Thyssenkrupp.

The new ships will provide Poland with the capability to engage both aerial and naval threats to Polish maritime interests and to support NATO operations.

The deal comes at a time where NATO countries have increased their defense spending in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

UK Minister for Defense Procurement, Jeremy Quin said: “Poland is one of our oldest and closest allies, and we continue to strengthen our partnership to help deter future threats.

”The Arrowhead 140 frigate will be a formidable addition to Poland’s fleet, providing world-leading capabilities to Poland’s growing naval presence.“

David Lockwood, chief executive of Babcock added : ”we can tailor the design to suit the needs of the Polish Navy.

“Driven by innovation and backed by heritage, the Arrowhead 140 frigate has British ingenuity and engineering at its core.

”But above all, we are looking forward to working with Poland as it develops and grows its shipbuilding capability, creating real social and economic benefits for the country.”

Babcock is currently building five frigates for the Royal Navy in Scotland, collectively, the vessels will be known as the 'Inspiration Class'.

Approved by Her Majesty the Queen, the ships, which will cost about £250 million each, will be named HMS Active, HMS Bulldog, HMS Campbeltown, HMS Formidable and HMS Venturer.

The Type 31 frigates will replace the five general-purpose Type 23 frigates currently in service with the Royal Navy.

Expected to enter service by 2028, the ships will carry a crew of up to 105 and will be deployed on duties around the world, working alongside the new Type 26 frigates dedicated to submarine detection operations.

Initially announced by the Ministry of Defense in November 2019, the five new vessels are being constructed at Babcock’s dockyard in Rosyth, Scotland