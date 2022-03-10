Dominican President signs bilateral deals with Argentina in Buenos Aires

Abinader also took part in a meeting with local businessmen

Argentine President Alberto Fernández and his Dominican Republic counterpart Luis Abinader Corona Wednesday signed a series of joint agreements during a meeting in Buenos Aires at Casa Rosada.

“With the President, we have a common view on the problems facing the world and the region, and we were able to corroborate throughout this time of conversation that these concerns have to do with the need to achieve a better brotherhood between the peoples of Latin America and the Caribbean, and definitely reach the social development that our peoples need”, Fernández told reporters.

He also highlighted the “enormous coincidences” on issues of the bilateral and international agenda, as well as the opportunities to increase investments and bilateral trade in services such as technological and satellite development.

“It would be a great pleasure for us to work with you through INVAP and the national universities that are working in this field”, said Fernández and added: “We believe that both the satellites that Argentina already has in operation and the ones we are going to build from now on can be very useful to prepare ourselves for climate change in Central America and the Caribbean,” the Argentine leader went on.

Abinader highlighted “that the bilateral agreements have been extended to other areas that will be of great importance for the Dominican Republic, and in collaboration with Argentina's state-of-the-art technology”.

He also highlighted that “the consultancy for the wine industry will be of great help” for the Dominican Republic.

The Dominican leader also pointed out that “in the case of the agreement on transplants we will start with the pediatric area, but we will extend it to other areas to save more and more lives.”

The Argentine President was joined by the Ministers Santiago Cafiero (Foreign Affairs), Carla Vizzotti (Health); Julián Domínguez (Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries), and House Speaker Sergio Massa.

Vizzotti signed an agreement for organ transplants between the two countries to further develop a pediatric liver transplant program in that country, which was signed in January of this year.

Domínguez signed a technical cooperation agreement to improve wine production practices and a Memorandum of Understanding on sanitary and phytosanitary matters.

Fernández also praised the role of White Helmets in humanitarian assistance and expressed his willingness to deepen the exchange and cooperation in the bilateral relationship and with the region in general. Fernández also thanked Abinader for his support to become President Pro Tempore of CELAC, in addition to the Dominican Republic's stance regarding the Malvinas/Falklands issue.

While in Buenos Aires, Abinader also took part in a meeting with businessmen for the promotion of trade and investments, at the Foreign Ministry.

The Dominican leader plans to travel to Santiago de Chile, for the inauguration of President Gabriel Boric March 11.