Ranking points is not all Djokovic loses for not playing due to his vax status

10th Thursday, March 2022 - 19:50 UTC Full article

Djokovic has had many credible sponsorships in the past

Former World Tennis top player Novak Djokovic hops from nad news to worse after announcing he would not take part in the upcoming tournaments in Miami and Indian Wells because he is not to be allowed into the United States due to his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

This stance has already led him to expulsion from Australia, after which he fell from the top of the world's rankings, unable to win any points at the first Grand Slam event of the 2022 season.

“Although I was automatically on the list for the Indian Wells and Miami draw I knew it would be unlikely that I would be able to travel. The CDC has confirmed that the regulations are not going to change, so I will not be able to play in the United States. Good luck to those who play in these big tournaments,” said the Serbian tennis player who could not play the Australian Open because he was not vaccinated.

Carmakers Peugeot last week decided to terminate the sponsorship deal with Djokovic, whose partnership with sportswear makers Lacoste is in serious doubt after WTA icon Venus Williams signed a multi-million contract to represent the brand earlier this month. Williams - a six-time Grand Slam winner - has enjoyed an outstanding tennis career and looks to be positioned as Lacoste's new headliner.

According to reports, Lacoste is to part company with Djokovic for his vaccination issues. After all, an athlete who is banned from competing does very little to promote a brand. Djokovic has had many credible sponsorships and deals with various brands like Hublot, Lacoste, Peugeot, and others ever since his reign began on the ATP tour.

After the Australian Open, Peugeot said they would stick with the tennis player despite all the controversy, but it eventually changed its mind:

“No, we will not continue with the sponsorship of Djokovic,” Peugeot CEO Carlos Tavares announced last week.

What will happen with the other companies sponsoring Djokovic? In any case, what happens to the best in the world and makes the news is also likely to be happening to lesser-known athletes with a similar approach at COVID-19 immunization.