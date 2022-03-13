Prince of Wales will lead the annual Commonwealth Day service

13th Sunday, March 2022 - 19:59 UTC Full article

“After discussing the arrangements with the Royal Household, the Queen has asked the Prince of Wales to represent Her Majesty at the Commonwealth service at Westminster Abbey on Monday”

The Queen will not attend the annual Commonwealth Day service with senior Royals and instead be represented by the Prince of Wales, Buckingham Palace has announced.

Her Majesty, who has recently recovered from a bout of COVID-19, hoped to join Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the important occasion in the Royal calendar.

“After discussing the arrangements with the Royal Household, the Queen has asked the Prince of Wales to represent Her Majesty at the Commonwealth service at Westminster Abbey on Monday,” a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said..

“The Queen will continue with other planned engagements, including in-person audiences, in the week ahead.”

The spokesman revealed another member of the Royal family had contracted COVID-19 after the Queen, Charles and Camilla all recently tested positive for the virus and later returned to royal duties.

”The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester will no longer attend, following the Duke's positive test for [COVID-19].

“The Queen's Commonwealth Day message will be distributed in the usual way.”

The service would have been the Queen's first major public appearance since reaching her Platinum Jubilee milestone.