Puebla Group supports Argentina's agreement with the IMF

14th Monday, March 2022 - 20:27 UTC Full article

“The debt contracted during the neoliberal government of Mauricio Macri has brought enormous consequences to the Argentine people,” the PG pointed out

World leaders gathered under the Puebla Group have expressed their support to Argentine President Alberto Fernández for the deal reached with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and for its “overwhelming approval in Congress.”

In fact, the document has only been greenlighted by the Lower House and is due before the Senate this week.

“The debt contracted during the neoliberal government of Mauricio Macri has brought enormous consequences to the Argentine people and the current authorities have acted in the negotiation always looking after the interests of Argentina, and those who need it most,” the leaders said.

They added that “we hope that the IMF does not reproduce the serious errors of the recessive policies imposed on Argentina in the past.”

The Puebla Group's statement also pointed out that the IMF must ensure “the necessary space in economic policy for Argentina to initiate a sustained economic and social recovery.”

They also condemned “the violence to which the office of Vice President Cristina Fernández was subjected” last week while the Lower House was debating the IMF deal and the Congress building was stoned by demonstrators.

The Puebla Group has 54 progressive leaders from 16 countries and aims to strengthen regional integration, promote debate and articulate the design of programs and models committed to growth with inclusion, access to decent work, education, health, and housing.

Among the signatories of the document were the former presidents of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva; of Ecuador, Rafael Correa; of Paraguay, Fernando Lugo and of Colombia, Ernesto Samper as well as former Spanish Prime Minister José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero.