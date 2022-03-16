Falklands celebrated its fantastic diversity on the Multicultural Day Festival

The Falkland Islands celebrated last Saturday, March 12th, Multicultural Day, with massive participation from the different communities who participated in the event with a display of dance, music, food.
It was a fantastic highlight of the cultural diversity of the Falklands.
The event, under the motto, “One Community, Falklands Together” was attended by representatives from 32 countries, Australia, Brazil, Bulgaria, Chile, England, Falkland Islands, Germany, Greece, Guyana, India, Ireland, Jamaica, Japan, Nepal, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, Peru, the Philippines, Scotland, Somalia, South Africa, Spain, Saint Helena, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, Uruguay, Venezuelan, Wales and Zimbabwe.
There was also a great Khukri pattern presentation from the Gurkhas.
Zoe Clement did the Falklands proud with her rendition of ‘This Is My Home’, accompanied by Shirley Adams Leach. The Festival concluded with stunning musical and dancing performances.
The Falkland Islands population is estimated in some 3,500 people, but with members from sixty different countries.
PytanguaPosted 12 hours ago +4
What is the largest community Argentina has ever had on the islands?
Depending on your view of history the following are the multiple choice answers:
a) Zero, there has never been a Argentine civilian population on the islands
b) 38, the crew of the SS Sarandi who arrived in 6th October 1832 to claim the islands for Argentina before murdering their leader, Mestevier, raping his wife and mutinying. They were expelled on 4th January 1833.
c) The Vernet community, a business of around 50 which he walked away from who lived on the islands from 1826-34 much of that time under the command of Matthew Brisbane a British national
d) A fantasy community of thousands of Argentines who lived on the islands for generations even before Argentina existed, who were expelled by the British and “ethnically cleansed”
none of them, not even the fantasy one, have more rights than the “crazy community of 3500” who have been there for nearly 200 years
Wales was also there, and the only one of the Br Isles to have a float in the parade.Posted 14 hours ago +1
In Latin America, Argentina is often (negatively) perceived by its neighbours as the region’s European country. Unlike most of its neighbours which have significant indigenous or black populations, Argentina’s population is 97% white, or mixed European. This can be traced back to a single event in the 1870s: the Conquest of the Desert.Posted 10 hours ago +1