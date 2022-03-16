Newspeople killed in Ukraine during attack; correspondent wounded

A Fox News cameraman with a vast experience covering armed conflicts and a Ukrainian reporter have died in an attack near Kyiv, while a correspondent for the network was also wounded in the incident, it was announced Tuesday.

“Today is a heartbreaking day for Fox News Media and for all journalists risking their lives to deliver the news,” Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement. Cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski, aged 52, and Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshynova, 24, were with Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall when their vehicle “was struck by incoming fire” Monday in Horenka, a northwest suburb of Kyiv. Hall was hurt in the attack and hospitalized.

The London-based Zakrzewski had “covered nearly every international story for Fox News. “He was profoundly committed to telling the story and his bravery, professionalism, and work ethic were renowned among journalists at every media outlet,” and ”his passion and talent as a journalist were unmatched,“ Scott stressed.

This image released by Fox News Channel shows cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski while on assignment with colleagues, Fox News correspondent Steve Harrigan and Jerusalem-based senior producer Yonat Friling, background right, in Kyiv. Pierre Zakrzewski / AP

”Pierre Zakrzewski was an absolute legend at this network and his loss is devastating,“ Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer said on the air Tuesday. ”He was a professional, he was a journalist, and he was a friend,“ Hemmer added.

Just last year, Fox News had honored Zakrzewski with a Media Spotlight Award, granted to ”extraordinary employees who go above and beyond, inside and outside the workplace.“

Scott also said Kuvshynova was ”incredibly talented“ and had spent weeks helping the network's crews navigate Kyiv, gathering information and communicating with sources, ”operating around the clock to make sure the world knew what was happening in her country.”

Fox offered no update on the condition of Hall, their correspondent wounded in the same attack, but said he remained hospitalized on Tuesday.