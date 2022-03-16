Paraguayans against new increase to the price of fuel

16th Wednesday, March 2022 - 09:00 UTC Full article

If Petropar had reserves to step in, things would be different, the unions said

Paraguayan consumers have taken to the streets to protest against the latest increase in the price of fuel at pumps, while unions have threatened to take additional measures if the government takes no action to help them through their new plight.

Through a press release, the Unión de Gremios de la Producción (UGP) has demanded the authorities stepped in to improve the situation of people after fuel prices rose earlier this month.

They also speak of “deaf and dumb” politicians who “do not see, do not listen, do not respond to the concerns” generated in this scenario.

The UGP also pointed out that this situation punished all Paraguayans and jeopardized governance. “It is not possible to work in a scenario of biweekly and arbitrary fuel price increases,” the union said through a statement.

The document also calls on the authorities to do their part to alleviate these effects. The labor grouping also regretted that the Government's mismanagement has boiled up to its inability to address the legitimate concerns and worries of the citizens.

The unionists also accuse the officials deciding energy policies of being focused solely on political disputes. “They do not see, do not listen, do not respond to concerns and do not present dynamic proposals,” the statement also points out.

“There is no time. With each passing day, citizen unrest increases, people take to the streets and the countryside heats up the engines of their tractors. We demand constructive decisions and actions from the authorities to resolve this situation,” reads the UGP communiqué.

According to the UGP, the current situation stems from the state-run oil company Petropar not having a regulatory role in the market, with fuel reserves that allow sustaining prices without subsidy. “This would give predictability to the economic activity and certainty to the contracts of cargo transportation and citizens' mobility,” they stressed.

“We need an efficient management to find policies that allow us to work in peace to rebuild the economy in a scenario of greater certainty,” the group added.

Meanwhile, the Truckers Federation of Paraguay staged caravans nationwide including some intermittent road blockades to protest against the new prices while ordinary citizens joined them with their cars in support, according to press reports.

Angel Zaracho, president of the Federation of Truck Drivers of Paraguay, pointed out that the strike would last until authorities removed the selective consumption tax (ISC) from the price of fuel, so that drivers may face less of a burden at pumps.