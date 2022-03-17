Opposition deputy wants Ukraine's President to speak before Argentine Congress

“Let's listen and embrace this president and, in him, this suffering people,” Negri said

Argentine opposition Congressman Mario Negri wants Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelenski to deliver a message to Parliament as he did before western powers legislatures.

Negri, who leads the Civic Radical Union arm within the Macrist Juntos por el Cambio (JxC) bloc, drew heavy criticism for his proposal. Since the conflict between Russia and Ukraine outbreak, JxC has been seeking to use the matter for domestic political gain.

Negri submitted a draft resolution Tuesday to the Lower House, in which he suggested Zelenski send a message by videoconference to the Argentine people through a special Congress session with lawmakers from both parliamentary Houses.

The Radical deputy argued that the Ukrainian head of state has already addressed the European Parliament, the British House of Commons, and the US Congress by teleconference.

“I submitted a bill for the House of Deputies to invite the President of Ukraine @Zelenskispanish to address a few words to the Argentine people who support him and the Ukrainian community in Argentina. Let's contribute to the defense of democracy and HR which are under siege by Russia,” Negri posted on Twitter.

He also stressed the importance of making a “contribution to the history of the defense of the democratic system and freedom throughout the world” and added: “Let's listen and embrace this president and, in him, this suffering people”.

Negri also claimed it was necessary to do it “for the defense of the validity of a system of government, the best the world knows to date, and for the validity of human rights.”

“The Ukrainian people deserve it, so does the civilized world”, he concluded in his draft resolution.

After publishing his initiative, most Twitter users criticized Negri for his initiative.