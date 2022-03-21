British soldier arrested after unauthorized trip to join Ukraine's foreign legion

An elite British serviceman has been arrested after returning from Ukraine, where he allegedly went to join the so-called International Legion of Territorial Defense, which brings together foreign fighters wishing to engage Russian troops, it was reported.
The 19-year-old member of the Coldstream Guard had gone AWOL (absent without leave) some two weeks ago after getting “bored” with the ceremonial role of his regiment. According to The Sun, he wanted to see some real action, which he had failed to do while in Afghanistan.
The soldier was persuaded to return to Britain to avoid further consequences. But three other servicemen who went along with him are said to have stayed in Ukraine.
“The Guardsman seems to have seen the error of his ways while he was in Ukraine and everyone is hugely relieved about that,” The Sun printed.
“He was in touch with his chain of command, who told him that he had to return. He knew he would be in trouble but was also told in no uncertain terms that it would be worse the longer he stayed out there,” the newspaper's source added. The Guardsman could face a jail term for desertion.
Earlier this month, the Ministry of Defence explicitly warned active-duty soldiers against going to fight in Ukraine on their own, regardless of whether they were on leave or not, or ”face disciplinary and administrative consequences.”
Admiral Sir Tony Radakin recently warned it is “unlawful” for serving troops to go and fight in another country's army. The Sun also claimed the chiefs of staff are worried that if British soldiers are taken prisoner, Russia could claim the UK is intervening directly in the conflict.
It's to be expected from an indoctrinated bully population raised to glorify war and see the warring of nations as a prowess and a virtue, when the opposite is true. War is just an extension of our primitive egotistical mind. What is truly a challenge of hard work and dedication to the collective intellect and to moral character, is to create a world that has left behind wars and the belief that one country knows better than an other country how to run a civilization. ... Tragically for our planet there's always one that has to ruin it for the rest of us, and that 'one', for some reason and for the last century, seems to always be speaking usually English, and sometimes French or German.Posted 17 hours ago 0
Your use of recreational drugs on a daily basis has damaged your mind.Posted 11 hours ago 0
You turn rats into victims. Due to your bigotry it seems.
Firstly any serving britrish soldier that goes AWOL would be arrested for what ever reason he went AWOL.Posted 5 hours ago 0
Secondly doubt that we will see any evidence that he actually made it to the Ukraine.
Thirdly you will have to be nuts to go there as the Russians are slowly taking out bases with stand off missile strikes, the Yavorov base comes to mind completely destroyed and only 12 miles from the Polish border.
Lastly people under estimate the reach of Russian Intel, they have had people there for a long time and know where bases and munition dumps are