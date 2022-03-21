Falklands Liberation 40th anniversary: April calendar of events

The 1982 Liberation Memorial in Stanley, Falkland Islands. Photo: MercoPress

The April calendar of events listed includes those taking place in the Falkland Islands and separately in the United Kingdom:

Thursday 31 March FIDF Reception hosted by HE The Governor to commemorate those FIDF Members who served during ’82 and celebrate the ongoing support provided by FIDF Volunteers since. Organized by OCFIDF Justin McPhee and Government House

April Friday 1, FIDF Association Reception for FIDF 1982 veterans A function for the FIDF 1982 Veterans of 01 April 2022 to reflect and remember the events of 01 April 1982. Organized by the FIDF Association

Saturday 16 April Community Day, is a day where Falklands gather the most talented artists to showcase their skills and encourage the public to try their hand at a variety of crafts. You may discover you’re a talented watercolor artists, jewelery maker, felter, weaver or even paper maker. Smoko is also available throughout the day. Organized by FIMNT

Thursday 21 April 10.30am, At Victory Green, parade to celebrate the Queen’s Birthday; the Falkland Islands and Royal Standard flags will be raised on Victory Green this will include a 21 Gun Salute.

Monday 25 April 7.30am Cross of Sacrifice Anzac Day. It is a national day of remembrance in Australia and New Zealand that commemorates all Australians and New Zealanders who served and died in all wars, conflicts and peacekeeping operations. Members of the Australian and New Zealand Community gather at the Cross of Sacrifice for a service of Remembrance. Organized by Steve Dent

Monday 25 April 40th Anniversary of Operation Paraquat, Liberation of South Georgia 40th Anniversary

In the UK

Wednesday 30 Falklands 40 lecture and dinner (for members) UK - London Confirmed

March 31 National Army Museum Exhibition (private reception) UK - London Confirmed

Friday April 1 SAMA 82 reunion 2022 (until 4 April) UK - Derby Confirmed

Saturday April 2, National Army Museum Exhibition (until 30 June) UK - London Confirmed

SAMA 82 AGM and gala dinner UK - Derby Confirmed

Tangmere Military Aviation Museum Falklands Air War 40 exhibition (until 31 August) UK - West Sussex Confirmed

Bridlington Priory parade and service UK - Bridlington Confirmed

Sunday April 3 SAMA 82 40th anniversary service UK - National Memorial Arboretum Confirmed

Saturday April 3, sitting in the House of Commons

Tuesday April 5 Taskforce dispatched

Service to mark the 40th anniversary of the departure of the Taskforce UK Confirmed

Friday April 8 HMS Hermes reunion weekend (until 10 April) UK - Portsmouth Confirmed

Thursday April 21, HM the Queen's Birthday HM the Queen's Birthday parade FI Confirmed

Monday April 25, South Georgia Liberation Day

Lecture UK - Cambridge Confirmed

Friday April 29 Falklands Weekend at South Yorkshire Air Museum event (until 1 May) UK - Doncaster Confirmed

Saturday April 30 Army v Navy Charity Rugby (collecting for SAMA 82) UK - Twickenham Stadium Confirmed