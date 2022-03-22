Ushuaia creates a Malvinas Islands Secretariat, names a Veteran as head

22nd Tuesday, March 2022 - 09:55 UTC Full article

Malvinas Veteran Daniel Arias taking the oath of the post appointment, next to Ushuaia mayor Walter Vuoto

The municipal government of Ushuaia, extreme south of Argentina and capital of the province of Tierra del Fuego has created a Malvinas Islands Secretariat, as part of the commemorations of the 40th anniversary of the Falklands' war.

Daniel Arias appointed to the post thanked Ushuaia mayor Walter Vuoto and described it as “a great challenge, but we must continue to work on the Malvinas cause. I thank all the people of Tierra del Fuego for their commitment with the Malvinas Cause”

“What Town Hall has done is great, magnificent and for me represents a poignant feeling since we are only a couple of weeks away from April 2. We have a difficult task ahead, as Mayor Vuoto has pointed out but we have the commitment and support of all Tierra del Fuego”.

Arias also mentioned that there is a project to build a specific neighborhood with housing for Malvinas Veterans, their families and descendants, “an objective we have talked extensively about, and as the mayor announced we will be addressing financing with the federal government; it is a pledge we are determined to make it a reality”, said Arias.

Arias is a Malvinas war Veteran, Army officer and member of the board of Ushuaia Malvinas former combatants.

The Ushuaia office is specific to the city, since the provincial government of Tierra del Fuego, as the federal government, already have departments to address the Malvinas Cause.