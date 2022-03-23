Ukraine anticipates spring crops cut by half; only 7 out of 15 million hectares were sown

Russia's invasion of Ukraine will result in a reduced harvest this autumn and the ripple effects will be felt on exports through next year, said minister. Leshchenko

As a result of the Russian invasion, Ukraine's agricultural minister Roman Leshchenko said he expects his country's spring crop area may be halved this year to only 7 million hectares.

“Today, the issue of food security is at the forefront,” Leshchenko said.

“In 2021, Ukraine sowed 15 million hectares for the spring crop. Ukraine's agricultural sector produces wheat, barley, corn, sugar beet, sunflowers and soybeans and the country's lush lands are the reason it is often called the ”breadbasket of Europe,“ pointed out the proud minister.

However Russia's invasion of Ukraine will result in a reduced harvest this autumn and the ripple effects will be felt on exports through next year.

The effect of the invasion is likely be felt most strongly in poorer countries where a significant part of the population relies on food aid.

”The government is considering lifting requirements for export licenses for corn and sunflower oil,” the Ukrainian minister revealed.

Likewise Ukraine, a major global wheat exporter, is likely to export just 200,000 tons of wheat from March to June due to its Black Sea ports being blocked by the Russian invasion, analyst APK-Inform said on this week.

The consultant firm said in a report that 2021/22 July-June wheat exports would not exceed 18.3 million tons, while ending stocks will reach 5.9 million tons, hopefully sufficient to feed their own people. Ukraine together with Russia account for 30% of global wheat exports.