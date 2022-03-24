Platinum Jubilee Tour: Cambridges arrive in Jamaica

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Tuesday landed in Jamaica, the second stop of their Caribbean tour to mark the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II, who celebrates her seven decades on the British throne.

The royal couple officially bid farewell to Belize Tuesday morning after three days of activities such as a typical dance, a trip into the jungle like two true explorers, and cooking some traditional Mayan chocolate with their own hands. They flew for two hours from the Philip S. W Goldson International Airport to Kingston's Norman Manley.

Their Royal Air Force aircraft landed in Jamaica at around 2:30 pm local time. They were greeted by local dignitaries: Former Miss World Lisa Hanna of the People's Nation Party, Opposition Leader Mark Golding, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith and Chief of Defense Staff Rear Admiral Antonette Wemess Gorman, among them.

They were officially welcomed by Jamaican Foreign Minister Kamina Johnson-Smith, before attending a meeting with Governor-General Patrick Allen, who represents the British crown in Jamaica.

The Prince and Duchess arrived in the Jamaican capital hours after some activists gathered in front of the High Commissioner's residence in Kingston to demand that the United Kingdom apologize and pay reparations for slavery.

Dozens of people had gathered outside the British High Commission in Kingston singing traditional Rastafarian songs and holding banners with the phrase “seh yuh sorry” — a local patois phrase urging Britain to apologize.

Economist and activist Dr Rosalea Hamilton helped organize the rally and said “historical wrongs” needed to be addressed.

”Part of the conversation is how we begin a new dispensation and (discussion) of actions for the new generation,“ she said.

The royal couple's trip to Jamaica also coincides with the 60th anniversary of the territory's independence as a British colony.

Prince William reviewed the Jamaican army formed in his honor while the anthems of both countries were played. The Duke and Duchess' first stop in Kingston was a reception with Governor-General Allen and his wife Denise at King's House, their official residence.

”We are very happy to welcome them. We are very fortunate in Jamaica that the Queen has visited us six times,” Allen told the Cambridges.

Prince Harry was also in the Caribbean country on behalf of Elizabeth II in 2012, on the occasion of the Diamond Jubilee. During his stay in Jamaica, William's younger brother dared to take a race with Usain Bolt, the fastest man in the world, and also met with Bob Marley's widow.

Linton asked Prince William to perform a duty on behalf of his grandmother: an investiture of Jubilee medals, honoring the careers of the heads of the various emergency services and the chief medical officer, it was reported.

The Duke and Duchess visited some of the emblematic places of the island, such as Trench Town, Bob Marley's neighborhood where songs like No Woman No Cry came to exist.

Like they did in Belize, the Cambridges had no problem jumping on the dance floor to show how well they move. Sitting in front of some traditional drums, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge brought out their spontaneous side under the watchful eye of the Jamaicans. The next stop on their tour was the bobsled team. Prince William played a football match with a local team later in the day.