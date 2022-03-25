Falkland Islands Government retains their global S&P A+ rating

The Falkland Islands Government confirmed on Thursday that, following a detailed review of updated fiscal and economic information, supported by a process of confidential interviews with FIG officers and representatives of the business community, S&P Global Ratings have confirmed the sovereign rating for the Falkland Islands remains at A+ with a stable outlook.
The A+ investment grade credit rating means that the government has continued to demonstrate sufficient and strong capacity to meet its financial commitments, including maintaining a good future outlook, where our robust economic position is supported by prudent financial decision-making.
Financial Secretary, Tim Waggott, said: “We have worked with S&P to demonstrate the continuing robustness of our economy and ongoing prudence in fiscal policy. This is an excellent position to support our future budgetary decisions and I would like to thank my team for all of their efforts throughout this process.”
Portfolio Lead for Government Services, MLA Roger Spink, added: “I am delighted that S&P have recognised how our many years of political stability, rule of law, and democracy have contributed to building our prosperous economy. Retaining this status sends a strong signal to potential investors and continues to provide the community with the reassurance that we are careful stewards of our economy and government finances. My congratulations must go to the Honourable Financial Secretary and his team on all the hard work they have put in to maintain this healthy position.”
Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment. Login with Facebook
This is How a Nation should be run !!! Well Done Falkland Islands and Long may it continue !Posted 18 hours ago 0
“The Territory’s financial year extends from 1 July to 30 June. The operating budget for 2020/21 was estimated at £78.3 million and capital expenditure is projected to be £53.5 million.”Posted 5 hours ago 0
“ The dominant industry is fishing, accounting for a large majority of exports. Wool, meat and tourism also play a significant part. According to the report on the 2016 census of the Territory, the average household income was £43,600, with a median of £37,500, an increase of 15 per cent compared with 2012; the unemployment rate was 1 per cent, as in 2012, and one in five people who work have two or more jobs, which is often by choice,...”
UN Working Paper on the Falklands 2022
https://falklandstimeline.files.wordpress.com/2022/03/un-working-paper-falklands-2022.pdf
AS every year, the very last paragraph proves that Argieland is full of Bullcrap
”In its resolution 58/316, the General Assembly decided that the item entitled “Question of the Falkland Islands (Malvinas)” would remain on the agenda for consideration upon notification by a Member State. As at the date of the issuance of the present working paper, no such notification had been received.”
NO SUCH NOTIFICATION RECEIVED.
So, not even Argentina calls for a UN debate on the Falklands.
The matter is settled.