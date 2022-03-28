Cambridges round-up Caribbean tour

28th Monday, March 2022

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge this weekend finished their Caribbean tour after stops at the British Commonwealth Nations of Belize, Jamaica, and The Bahamas marking Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee amid anti-monarchy sentiments, in some cases even pushing for Barbados' example to be mirrored.

According to press reports, the Cambridges were picked to represent the Queen in those territories because they are the Royals with the best public image.

Prince William, second in line to the British throne, presented his view of a modernized monarchy that should be “agile”, able to survive, and thrive, according to the Daily Mail. The Duke “is looking ahead to how things will be in 40 years' time”, wanting the monarchy to “continue to be a unifying force, to bridge the gap,” the Daily Mail said

The Duke broke royal protocol several times during the trip and took advantage of every opportunity to “listen and learn rather than lecture,” it was reported.

“In Belize, Jamaica, and the Bahamas, that future is for the people to decide upon. Catherine and I are committed to service. It's not about telling people what to do. Who the Commonwealth chooses to lead its family in the future isn't what is on my mind”, he said. “What matters to us is the potential the Commonwealth family has to create a better future for the people who form it, and our commitment to serve and support as best we can,” Prince William said.

The Cambridges arrived in Nassau late last week and took part in a regatta amid heavy rains in Montagu Beach. The grandson of Elizabeth II boarded a sloop called Susan Chase while the Duchess of Cambridge joined the crew of the Ants Nest II.

The crossing has not been an easy art since the sea was very choppy due to adverse weather conditions and both boats looked like they were going to be wrecked at any moment, but the Duke and Duchess have resisted in their boats, showing their skills as navigators on the high seas.

“Normally, we would not race in weather like this for safety reasons,” a regatta official was quoted as saying. But the royal couple showed they were up to it, despite ending up “soaked to the bone,” according to local media.

The royal couple also visited Nassau's Sybil Strachan Primary School. “We have brought the rain from England,” said Kate. Bahamas' Minister of Education Glenys Hanna-Martin was present while an open-air assembly was held in the courtyard, which was joined by students from other local schools. The Cambridges were given a handmade picture with the image of the Queen in the same colors as the Bahamian flag.

In her speech, Kate Middleton addressed the students. “The pandemic has taken you away from classrooms and friends and learning from home has had its challenges. That is why it is so wonderful that after almost two years away, you have recently returned to school and reconnected with teachers and friends,” she began. “I always think it's the simple things in life that bring the most joy: playing together, talking with your friends at school, eating together, listening to each other's stories. These are the things that bring us together and give meaning to our lives,” she added. The Duchess considers the relationships that are established at school to be very special and has encouraged children to maintain them over time.

“Our three children, George, Charlotte, and Louis, love being by the sea, so I hope they can get to know these crystal clear waters and your beautiful beaches in a short time,” the Duchess also said.

The Cambridges also met informally with health care staff to hear about their experiences throughout the COVID-19 crisis. The meeting brought together nurses, vaccination workers, representatives of the Bahamas Red Cross, and the Salvation Army. The Duchess chatted animatedly with some of them.

The royal couple then walked through the House of Parliament and were welcomed with a Junkanoo parade, a national festival of the Bahamas.