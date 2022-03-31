Malvinas Families Commission needs funds to finance a mass on Saturday at Buenos Aires cathedral

The Malvinas Fallen Combatants Families Commission is planning a mass next Saturday at 17:30 at the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Cathedral

With the 40th anniversary of the Falklands/Malvinas War only a couple of days away, relatives of the Argentine fallen regret they have been forced to request donations to finance a homage mass to the heroes that lost their lives fighting for Argentine sovereignty over the Islands in 1982.

However the Commission admits not having the sufficient funds to advance with the event. “We regret and are ashamed to have to ask for funds”, so that we can go ahead with the planned event, Maria Fernanda Araujo, president of the Commission said publicly.

Ms Araujo sister of Malvinas hero Elbio Eduardo Araújo and one of the great factors taking ahead the Commission revealed that to comply with the homage some 700 candles are needed, plus plastic cups, a bouquet of flowers for the Virgin and contracting sound equipment. This only costs the equivalent of 400 US dollars.

Given this situation the Commission has started collecting funds for the mass and homage of Malvinas heroes and has opened several accounts where contributions can be addressed.